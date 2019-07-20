Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold wide-ranging talks with the US leadership during his visit to the United States on bilateral, regional and international issues of importance.

During a press conference held in Washington ahead of Prime Minister's visit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the prime minister will hold talks with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday and would highlight the points of convergence where cooperation could be mutually beneficial.

Qureshi further stated Pakistan relations with the United States have shown a gradual improvement under the Imran Khan 's government which has cooperated with the Trump Administration's goal of resolving the Afghan conflict through negotiations involving the Taliban.