Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold wide-ranging talks with the US leadership during his visit to the United States on bilateral, regional and international issues of importance.

Briefing reporters about the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the visit aims to reset Pakistan US relations with a focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in place of Afghanistan-centered relations over the last several years.

He said the Prime Minister will hold talks with President Trump at the White House on Monday and would highlight the points of convergence where cooperation could be mutually beneficial.

Later, the two sides will also have extended discussions at the White House. He said we want to take forward an environment of trust and cooperation that has developed between the two countries from a low point in the ties.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan relations with the United States have shown a gradual improvement under the Imran Khan government which has cooperated with the Trump Administration's goal of resolving the Afghan conflict through negotiations involving the Taliban.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Washington on his three-day official visit to the United States on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Zulfi Bukhari and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa are accompanying the Prime Minister while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is already in Washington as part of the entourage. This is Prime Minister's first visit to the United States after assuming his office.