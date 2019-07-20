Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif – during the hearing of the Ramzan Sugar Millls case – said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is aiming at defaming me, but it has in fact smeared Pakistan.

The hearing was conducting in an accountability court in Lahore and Judge Muhammad Wasim Akhtar presided over the proceedings.

Shehbaz Sharif maintained that fake news was published against him in a foreign newspaper claiming that he embezzled earthquake funds. “May Allah always keep me away from such money,” he stressed.

The opposition leader affirmed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should file a case against him and bring him to the court if he really has embezzled the money.

The court inquired about Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, to which the anti-corruption watchdog prosecutor replied that he could not be produced before the court as he is on judicial remand and being interrogated in assets case by the bureau.

Hamza Shahbaz’s counsel argued that it is violation of court orders to not present his client. The accountability court directed the anti-graft agency to produce Hamza Shahbaz in the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings till August 1.