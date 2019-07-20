Share:

Rawalpindi-Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Siraj-Ul-Haq has said that there was a dire need to change the government as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team have failed to deliver to masses.

He said the government has imposed heavy taxes while creating problems for the poverty stricken people.

Addressing a rally at Fawara Chowk on Friday, Siraj said that the PTI government was being run by right hands of the former military dictator Pervez Musharraf and they failed to handle the economic and political situation in the country. He said that the government imposed taxes on everything, including graves and mosques, showing the government’s failure to handle the economy.

“Due to increasing inflation, people are suffering from depression and become patients of heart diseases and diabetes. The hospitals in the country are full of the patients,” he said.

He said that in last 11 months, the government failed to bring country out of crises but the economic condition went bad to worse. He said that people were afraid that they would suffer more if the government would continue in power.

He said that PTI government got loan from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and now it was planning to bow before the United States as Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit to beg money. He said that the government failed to form independent foreign policy so far.

The JI Amir said that the education minister announced to bring reforms in the seminaries but failed to improve the condition of the government run schools in the country. He said that JI was not against the modern education but wanted the government would pay attention to improve the education system as per Islamic teachings.