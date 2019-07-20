Share:

KARACHI : The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday approved Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former prime minister Miftah Ismail and former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq’s plea for protective bail in the LNG case.

The high court approved the bail for a week against bonds worth Rs500,000 for the former finance minister and former PSO MD.

The NAB team also reached the high court ahead of the hearing. Speaking to media, Miftah Ismail said that there was no need of raids as he received the NAB summons after 3pm on Thursday.

“Whenever I have received a notice, I have appeared before the NAB,” said the PML-N leader.

The NAB on Thursday carried out a raid at the residence of Miftah Ismail, but the PML-N leader was not at his residence.

The NAB chairman had signed the arrest warrants of both Ismail and Sheikh Imranul Haq.