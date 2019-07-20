Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said still a lot is left to be done under the process of accountability.

While doing a press conference herein Lahore, the federal minister said the prime agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government is to recover the looted money from all culprits.

“JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman first demanded PM Imran Khan’s resignation and has now come to the Senate chairman. Some people keep relations on both sides of the wicket.

“Big foreign companies are ready to invest in railways workshops. People will be employed on contracts to improve the department. Five new trains will be run soon and employees’ salaries will be increased by 10 percent after six months.

“I have taken notice of the train delays. Problems are being faced after hike in petroleum and dollar prices.

“The deficit of Pakistan Railways has been reduced by Rs5 billion. The encroachments on railways’ lands will soon be demolished.