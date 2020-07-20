Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that bidding process for a section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route-Zhob-Kuchlak (Quetta) road is underway.

Taking to Twitter, he said Balochistan people direly need the project that would also open the doors of socio economic development of local people. He added as per plan, Chinese funding for Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob section of CPEC Western route is being processed to be incorporated in upcoming meeting of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of CPEC.Islamabad-Quetta would be connected through expressway on completion of this 210 km project, Bajwa said.

Bidding process under way for Raod Zhob to Kuchlak(Quetta)-part of Western route-a dire need of Balochistan’s people.Also per plans, section DIK-Zhob being processed for JCC for Chinese funding, on completion, Isd&Qta will be connected through expressway #CPEC #cpecmakingprogress On July 18, Asim Saleem Bajwa had said Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project will bring a socio-economic revolution in the interior of Sindh.

In a tweet, he said that after completion of 306-kilometer Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), the CPEC Eastern route (Peshawar-Karachi) will also be completed. “306 KMs Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) approved in ECNEC on BOT basis will contribute to the construction boom, socio-economic revolution for interior Sindh,” he added.