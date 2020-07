Share:

Former Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice (retired) Sardar Muhammad Aslam passed away today.

Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 4:30 pm in his native village Bhanati, Post Office Jewra, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Aslam was the first Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court. He was an eminent lawyer and a highly respected and renowned pillar of the legal community.