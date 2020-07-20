Share:

The Ghulam MuhammadAbad Hospital in Faisalabad reported zero coronavirus patients on Monday for the first time after four months. The hospital has now resumed its services for other patients.

The hospital had closed its OPDs and wards for patients on March 16 and had only been treating coronavirus patients. The first virus patient was brought in on March 23.

Over 3,000 people have been screened at the hospital, of which more than 400 reported the virus. A total of 72 patients under treatment also lost their lives there.

Following the smart lockdown, the coronavirus tally of Faisalabad has gone down by 70%, according to reports. On average, 50 patients are being brought into multiple hospitals across the city daily.

The district administration has advised residents to continue practising social distancing to keep cases low.