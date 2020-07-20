Share:

LAHORE - Syed Mohsin Gaylani has been elected as President of the Pak Sporting Football Club for a term of four years, respectively. The general council meeting of the Pak Sporting Football Club Islamabad was held to elect the office-bearers of the club for the term of next four years, said a press release issued here on Sunday. The meeting was presided by Shaukat Ali Khan while Islamabad Football Association (IFA) Normalization Committee member Ghulam Mujtaba was also present on the occasion and supervised the election process. The house unanimously elected the office-bearers including Syed Moshin Gaylani (President), Bilal Shaukat Mirza (Senior Vice President), Muhammad Yamin (Vice President); Raja Shahbaz Ahmed Abbasi Advocate (General Secretary), Tahir Khurshid Alam (Associate Secretary) and Aamad Shaukat Mirza (Honorary Treasurer) while former international footballer Mir Mushtaq Ahmed will act as team manager. Gaylani thanked the house and assured the house of working for the promotion of football.