Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Monday expressed his excitement about the launch of the first electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Islamabad.

“Extremely excited to see the launching of first Electric Car Charging Station in Islamabad,” the minister said in a Tweet.

He further said that first flagship EV charging facility will be set up at Jinnah Avenue Islamabad soon. “The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Minister of Science and Technology to encourage E-vehicles as future transportation,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that vehicles in Pakistan to be shifted on electric power as the country approved its first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) policy last month.

The motorcycles and vehicles would be shifted on electric power, while EV Manufacturing Units would also be established in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said there would be only one per cent duty on the establishment of EV’s Manufacturing Units in Pakistan. “Ministry of Science and Technology is working to policy to shift vehicles on battery in the future.”