The budding young actress and rising star, Kinza Razzak, is going to be starring for the first time in her newest project for ARY Digital ‘Log Kia Kahenge’.

The young actress will be seen in a lead role opposite Faysal Quraishi.

From the looks of the first few teasers, the actress is playing the role of a perfect home maker living happily with her family but fate has some other plans for her.

The emerging and energetic actress will be seen in an entirely new avatar in ‘Log Kia Kahenge’.

Filled with power-packed scenes, the drama is directed by Mohsin Mirza and produced by Abdullah Seja under the banner of 'I Dream Entertainment.'

The all-star cast also includes Aijaz Aslam, Faysal Quraishi, Saheefa Jabbar, Sakina Samo, Afshan Qureshi and Humera Zaheer.

Talking about her latest project, the actress said, "I feel very lucky and happy to be a part of this project! Working with such an astounding team of actors was an amazing experience for me- Faysal Qureshi, Aijazz Aslam, Sakina Samo, Saheefa Jabbar some of the biggest names of the industry and working alongside them was what I always wanted.