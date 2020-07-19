Share:

Attock-The Naya Pakistan Housing Programme has entered its implementation phase as project’s ground breaking ceremony was held at Hazro town of Attock on Sunday. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and PTI Spokesman Qazi Ahmad Akbar performed the ground breaking ceremony. Naya Pakistan Housing project is spread over an area of 400 kanals of land having 658 plots including 90 plots of 10 marlas, 64 plots of 7 marlas, 189 plots of 5 marlas and 400 plots of 3 marlas. The plots will be given to the people through ballot and on merit. The colony will have a park, walking track, grave yard and commercial area comprising 38 shops. Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that the project is a step towards fulfilling the commitment made with the public by the PTI. On the occasion, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Chief Officer Hazro Sardar Aftab Khan and other notables were present. He said the construction of five million houses for low-income segments of society across the country was a difficult task but government would, however, meet the challenge as necessary legislation was being done to provide loans to people. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was also striving to develop Pakistan as a welfare state and the Naya Pakistan Housing Project was part of that process for which government has allocated Rs 500 billion. He vowed to help the country’s long-neglected stratum move from katchi abadis into swiftly constructed flats and high-rises in a bid to overcome the housing shortage for lower-income groups.

He revealed that work on similar project in Attock had also been started and for Naya Pakistan Housing Project 400 kanal of land has been acquired. Mr Aslam said that 0.1 million Sehat Insaf Cards have so for been distributed in Attock while 30 thousand cards would be distributed in coming days. Spokesman PTI Punjab Qazi Ahmed Akbar, speaking on this occasion, said that a state of the art trauma centre would be constructed at THQ hospital Hazro besides e-library would also be constructed in Hazro with an allocation of millions of rupees. He said amendments would be made in housing rules for this colony so that only the residents of Hazro could avail this facility. Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Malik Taimoor Masood Akbar and Director Punjab Housing Authority Zia ud Din also spoke on this occasion. Zia ud Din said that the plots would be given on easy instalments which would be payable in five years.

Meanwhile, PMLN MPA Jahangir Khanzada from PML-N while talking to this journalist on mobile phone criticised PTI government and said that this government is having sub-standard performance in last 23 months at all fronts, weather it is the development sector or the organizational reforms, PTI have decided to fool general public once again by inaugurating projects that were initiated by PML-N leaders. Khanzada said PTI is no different than a magician who tricks his audience.