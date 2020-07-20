Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday urged the religious scholars to play their due role for harmony and peace in the country.

Addressing the conference “Ittehad Ummat Conference” at Idara Minhaj-ul-Hussain, Johar Town here on Sunday, he said that enemies of Pakistan wanted to destroy peace in the country as they did in Yemen, Iraq and Syria but Pakistan had defeated all the conspiracies against it.

He mentioned, “Some enemies are present in our neighbours who want to spread sectarianism in the country, therefore, religious scholars should play their role to foil their nefarious designs.”

The Federal Minister said it was needed to ensure consultation of religious scholars on religious issues. He added that during pandemic, religious scholars’ recommendations were also considered with devotion in every step on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that people should refuse to acknowledge the elements, who were trying to spread anarchy in the country.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that anyone who tried to destroy the atmosphere of peace in the country would be dealt with an iron hand. The Minister said, “We need to forge unity by ending the chaos in our ranks.”

Later, the Religious Minister visited various sections of the Institute Idara Minhaj-ul-Hussain.

Allama Dr. Muhammad Hussain Akbar briefed him about the institute’s functions and working.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Dr. Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Allama Syed Zaya Ullah Bukhari, Ansar Sabtain Naqvi, Pir Akhtar Rasool Qadri, Hafiz Syed M Kazam and other religious scholars were also present in the conference.