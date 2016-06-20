TAXILA - Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s (PTI) provincial lawmaker from Taxila Muhammad Siddique Khan died of cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

He was younger brother of PTI central leader and member National Assembly Ghulam Sarwar Khan and former member provincial assembly Shafeeq Khan.

According to family sources Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Siddique Khan felt pain in his chest around 5am on Sunday. He was rushed to a private hospital in Rawalpindi where he breathed his last.

He came to limelight when he beat his arch rival PML-N stalwart Ch Nisar Ali Khan in general elections 2013 by clinching 48,440 votes, making a record of bagging highest number of votes in the political history of the constituency.

Siddique started his political career as member district council Rawalpindi as peasant councilor in year 1990.

He was born on 1st July, 1956 in Taxila. He graduated in 2007. An agriculturist and a businessman, he was elected as member provincial assembly of the Punjab in general elections 2013 and was functioning as chairman Standing Committee on Environment Protection.

He served as Tehsil Nazim Taxila for two consecutive terms during 2002-10 and as member district council Rawalpindi in 1990. His brother, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, served as member Punjab Assembly for three consecutive terms during 1985-88, 1988-90 and 1990-93 and also remained MNA and federal minister during 2007 and is a sitting MNA. His other brother, Muhammad Shafique Khan, also served as member Punjab Assembly during 2008-13. He was buried in his ancestral graveyard in Pind Nowsheri near Taxila. His funerals were attended by a large number of his voters, supporters, well wishers, friends, politicians from different political parties and parliaments from across the country.