Karandaaz launches 2nd Women Entrepreneurship Challenge

ISLAMABAD (PR): Karandaaz Pakistan has launched this year’s call of its annual Women Entrepreneurship Challenge aimed at women-led businesses across Pakistan. Karandaaz will provide customised business development support as well as invest up to Rs20 million (per business) in women-led businesses that qualify for the programme and successfully demonstrate growth prospects.

This year the programme targets high-potential, established women-led businesses that have an operational history of at least three years and are looking to achieve growth. Women-owned business across Pakistan that fit this criteria can apply to be part of the program. Karandaaz will undertake an assessment for each business and work with the women entrepreneurs to chalk out a growth plan.

Meanwhile, Karandaaz Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have partnered to launch a nationwide initiative for the promotion of digital financial inclusion by implementing a robust Application Programming Interface (API) on Apigee.

This development will help the largest government owned bank to digitize its transactions end to end primarily Government to Person (G2P) and Person to Government (P2G) transactions. The platform will also enable NBP to collaborate with its various existing and potential partners such as government entities, micro-financial services (MFS) players, telecom companies, financial networks, and FinTechs.

Engro #Share4Share campaign a success

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s most prominent leading conglomerate, Engro Corporation recently celebrated the magnanimous achievements and impact of its Ramazan campaign drive for the year 2018 titled #Share4Share.

Engro Corporation achieved a major historic milestone by conducting such an activity for the very first time on such a massive scale. Under the campaign, people shared online posts amongst their friends and family. With each share, Engro pledged to donate a ration box meant for the less privileged people.

Engro, with the help of 3 different NGOs –Binte Fatima, SOS Village, and Saylani Welfare Trust – distributed the ration boxes to the needy. Engro is a socially responsible company and has always held the values of giving back to the people of Pakistan close to its heart. Engro Corporation has initiated various programs of action that have been extremely helpful in connection with the development and sustainability of our society as a whole.

Telenor #ShareAMeal campaign concludes

KARACHI (PR): Telenor Pakistan’s #ShareYourMeal campaign, aimed at bringing food to the table of those who need it the most in our society, concluded in a graceful ceremony in Karachi. The on-ground leg of the campaign was executed in Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, and Lahore earlier this month. This is the 4th consecutive year that Telenor Pakistan has successfully run this campaign and contributed towards fighting hunger and poverty in the country.

This year, the campaign’s tag-line "Is Ramzan koi plate khali nahi jayegi" helped spread the message across through a DVC followed by an intensive digital campaignto reinforce Telenor Pakistan’s commitment towards empowering societies and rallying everyone to contribute towards a noble cause.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to the people of Pakistan for making #ShareYourMeal a massively successful campaign via different social media platforms this year which resulted in serving more than 3000 beneficiaries,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan.

Downloads of AkzoNobel's Visualizer app reach over 20m

LAHORE (PR): Giving people the simple pleasure of making confident colour choices has propelled downloads of AkzoNobel's Visualizer decorating app past the 20 million mark.

The award-winning digital colour tool was first launched in 2014 and is now available in more than 60 markets. It allows consumers to visualise walls in different shades in real time, before applying a single drop of paint.

To celebrate the latest milestone, special events have been organized in two of Europe's most vibrant cities - London and Amsterdam.

"We're delighted that the Visualizer is proving so popular and has established itself as a leading digital tool for color," said Corinne Avelines, AkzoNobel's Director of Digital and e-Commerce. "Finding the right colour can be a stressful experience, which is why 21% of those who start the paint journey drop out before purchase. The Visualizer is designed to take away the worry of choosing color and make decorating fun again."

The unique patent-pending computer vision technology behind the app enables users to apply realistic virtual paint to their walls without affecting picture frames and other furniture.

It cleverly paints around them as you move your smartphone or tablet around the room.