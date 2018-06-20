Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - A women rights activist was shot dead by her younger sister’s father-in-law over a family dispute here late on Monday night.

Thirty-year-old Asiya Akbar was traveling in her own van bearing No FDK/7335 along with her family members from DG Khan to native village Khanpur, when two men, Sabir Hussain (her younger sister’s father-in-law) and Asif Hussain intercepted them in Basti Fauja, 32 kilometer from the city. They forced Asiya to get off, sprayed bullets and managed to escape from the scene. Asiya received bullets in her head and shoulder and died on the spot. The incident happened in the jurisdiction of Kot Chutta Police Station.

Talking to The Nation, PS Kot Chutta SHO Inspector Sajjad Hussain said that police had registered a case vide FIR No 387/2018 under section 302 and 34 of the PPC on the complaint of deceased’s brother Bilal Akbar. A search operation was underway to apprehend the accused.

SHO Sajjad said that incident was a result of family dispute. Accused Sabir had got registered a case vide FIR No. 313/2018 on 14 May under section 496-A and 380 of the PPC against Asiya and five other people – Saifullah, Hasnian, Naveed, Murad and Riaz.

Sabir had blamed Asiya for poisoning her newly-married sister Aqsa’s mind against his son Muhammad Junaid and in-laws. Asiya was accused of bringing back her sister in DG Khan from Khanpur just 15 days after the marriage.

However, officials pointed out that Asiya had also filed a case stating that her sister had been missing.