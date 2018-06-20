Share:

KARACHI:- The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi will organise a seminar on ‘Significance of Popular Science Writing’ on June 20 (Wednesday) at its LEJ National Science Information Center.

A senior official of the ICCBS on Tuesday said that the seminar is being jointly organised by the ICCBS and the Pakistan Biotechnology Information Center (PABIC).

The science meeting will consist of lectures by leading scientists and journalists, including Meritorious Professor Dr Jamil Hasan, Chairman - Department of Geography, Aleem Ahmed, Senior Journalist and Blog Editor at Express News, Suhail Yousuf, Feature Editor at Express News, and Director ICCBS Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal. The concluding session will include question and answers and discussion.

He said that this skill development session will be an excellent opportunity for young journalists/students of mass communication/faculty members, researchers to learn about the role of science writing or science journalism by eminent scholars and journalists.

The seminar will start at 10:00 am with the welcome lecture of Director ICCBS Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary.