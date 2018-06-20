Share:

KARACHI:- The Sindh High Court on Tuesday repeated its direction to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file comments on corruption charges against secretary local government.

A division bench comprising Justice Hassan Ali Azhar Rivzi and Justice KK Agha was hearing a plea filed by the secretary local government seeking bail before arrest. The NAB prosecutor appeared before the bench and pleaded to grant further time to submit comments, the court directed them to produce the comments in the next hearing to be fixed later. The court also extended bail before arrested to the plaintiff.

Earlier, the court granted protective bail to the applicant against a surety of Rs500,000. The secretary moved an application after the NAB had taken notice of alleged corruption in the local government department.

His lawyer argued that the federal anti-graft watchdog had been harassing his client without any justification. He also pleaded that he client be given protective bail as he feared that NAB might arrest him.