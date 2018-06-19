Share:

LAYYAH: Three persons died and several others got injured in collision between a truck and passenger coach here on Tuesday. According to and rescue sources, a speeding truck hit a passenger coach in the suburbs of Layyah city. Resultantly, three persons died on the spot while several others were injured. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities where condition of some the wounded persons is stated to be critical. The police impounded the truck and registered a case against the driver.