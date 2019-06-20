Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has condemned ban on meetings with ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail and termed it as a fascist thinking.

In a tweet, the leader said, “Niazi saab (Imran Khan)! do whatever you want, but the opposition won’t let the anti-masses budget to get approved.”

He said that ‘selected PM’ is afraid of the ‘elected PM’, adding that Nawaz’s personal doctor has also been barred from meeting him.

Punjab government is puppet of Imran Khan, he added.

The reaction of opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) came after PML-N leaders were not allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif in the jail.