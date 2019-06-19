Share:

RAWALPINDI - Civil Defence Department Rawalpindi has challaned 12 petrol pumps operating without fire extinguishers and imposed fines amounting to Rs140,000 on the rules violators.

The District Officer of Civil Defence Department Talib Hussain Wednesday informed APP that the Civil Defence team visited several petrol pumps at Range Road, Peshawar Road and IJP Road and inspected safety measures while challan slips were issued for lacking fire fighting equipment.

The district officer informed that crackdown against the petrol pumps, CNG stations, factories, buildings and other places operating without modern fire extinguishers had been started.

He said despite notices, certain factories, petrol pumps/ CNG stations, hotels and marriage halls lack fire-fighting arrangements. Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the rules violators, he added.

The commercial plazas and buildings situated in Rawalpindi Division would also be challaned in this regard, he informed. He said the CNG stations, petrol pumps, hotels and marriage halls owners were warned of strict action if the instructions of the department were not followed.