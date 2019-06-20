Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that PTI and Imran Khan claimed clean and transparent politics but their claims had been exposed in the past ten months.

Addressing the press conference at the media corner in Sindh Assembly, Wahab said that almost a month ago Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Maher died but it took a long time for the Prime Minister to visit his family and even at a time when there are election campaign ongoing in the constituency- for the seat vacated after MNA’s death.

He blamed the Prime Minister Imran Khan for playing dirty politics with the grieved family of late Ali Muhammad Maher along with also violating the code of conduct of the Election Commission.

The grieved Maher family was angry with Prime Minister and he went there to show the people that he was standing with Maher Family, he said and further added that if the Election Commission is independent then it should immediately take action against Prime Minister.

He said that PPP believe that their roots are in masses and stand alongside the people of the country.

To a query for development in Karachi, the advisor said that masses of Karachi are facing serious problems of Water & Electricity and the Pakistan Peoples Party raised voices against Federal Government policies specially the core issues of Karachi but the Federal Government failed to pay any attention.

“Owing to this, now traders are also protesting against Federal Government regarding their problems,” he said and added that rulers in the centre have compelled people to come to street due to their failed policies.

Murtaza Wahab further stated that the Prime Minister had announced 162 billion Rupees for the development of Karachi but where is this package. People want to know only even if 10 percent of this money has been spend for Karachi, he said.

He termed Federal Government policy and other failure of PTI Rulers are aimed at crushing common men of the Country who were already facing hardship due to the policies of incompetent selected Prime Minister.