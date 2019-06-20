Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the business community to avail help desk facility for Asset Declaration Scheme. LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that the Chamber has established help desk with the objective to provide guidelines to the businessmen interested in availing this opportunity. They said that Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 was a golden opportunity that must be availed by the community. They said that any undisclosed assets, working capital, sales and expenditure acquired up to June 30, 2019 could be declared under this scheme. They said that strict rules and regulations would be implemented after June 30, 2019 therefore businessmen must avail this scheme. They said that the LCCI has always demanded broadening the tax net and lowering the tax rate to adequately meet the target of tax collection. “We expect that this scheme will go a long way in achieving the desired results. It goes without saying that tax authorities have to improve their image as well. LCCI encourages members to be tax compliant and carry out their liabilities responsibly”, the LCCI office-bearers added.