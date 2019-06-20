Share:

PESHAWAR : Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested wanted terrorist of banned outfit from Haji Camp bus stand.

Police said that terrorist Sajjad alias Wajid was wanted to police in terrorist attack on police mobile party in 2008 in which three police officials were seriously injured in Mattani area of Peshawar. The provincial government had announced head money of Rs0.5 million on Sajjad’s arrest. Police have started further investigation from him and his involvement in other terrorist activities. Meanwhile, CTD has averted a bid of terrorism by recovering explosive materials including mortar shells and arms at Mathani area in the outskirt of the provincial capital.