NOORPUR THAL -PTI Noorpur Thal president Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch hosted a dinner in the honour of Khushab Deputy Commissioner Arshad Manzoor Buzdar here the other day.

Assistant Commissioner Ch Jaffer Gujar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehr Javed Iqbal Haral and prominent personalities of Noorpur Thal attended the dinner which was held at Jamali Balochan. Addressing the occasion, DC Arshad Manzoor Buzdar said that public service was his top priority. He said that apart from providing services to citizens at their doorsteps, the new strategy would identify the negligent public office holders.