Share:

Rawalpindi - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan would be honoured to provide any assistance in development or security-related fields to Iraq, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

Iraqi Acting Secretary Defence (Administration) and Chief of Logistic Staff, Ministry of Defence, Lieutenant General (Staff) Pilot Muhammad Salim Al Araji called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of professional interest and regional security were discussed.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq and would be honoured to provide any assistance in development or security-related fields.

On Tuesday, Lt Gen Ali Muhammad Salim Al Araji held talks with Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram-ul-Haq. He briefed the Secretary Defence about the different operations conducted by the Armed Forces of Iraq in defeating Daesh over a period of three years.

He also dilated in detail about the present security situation in Iraq.