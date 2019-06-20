Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s young and promising talent Rizwan brothers, Haider Ali Rizwan and Hasnain Ali Rizwan, have vowed to excel in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asian 12&U Team Championship, to be played from June 23 to June 28 at Dhaka, Bangladesh. In an interview with The Nation, Haider and Hasnain said: “Our coach Muhammad Khalid has trained us well and designed our training plan keeping in mind the level of competition and opponents at ITF event. He also took all the measures of fitness, agility, diet and nutrition to prepare us well for the event. “In the first phase, we trained well twice a day at K-21 Sports Academy under the able guidance of our coach Muhammad Khalid and now we are in Islamabad, where we are going through extensive training under ITF Level-I coach Azim Khan. We are hopeful that we will prepare well and try to give out our best in the mega event,” they added. “It was proud moment when we were selected in the national junior team after tough trials of 10 players held in Islamabad from April 1 to 3 while the third selected player was Ahtesham Humayun. We are confident that the way we worked hard to get place in the national team, we will perform more than that to get better results in the ITF event,” Haider and Hasnain asserted. Coach Muhammad Khalid said that both Haider and Hasnain has trained really well and paid full attention throughout the training sessions, which will surely help them do wonders in the ITF event. “Both brothers have great strength and they will perform really well in the same way, my other students have already done at international level.” Mr Rizwan, father of Haider and Hasnain, said: “I am trying to provide every facility to my kids to make them future tennis stars.

Their coach also worked really hard on them and I am hopeful that my kids will excel in Dhaka during ITF event. I am also grateful to Head Sports Company for sponsoring my kids and their school, LGS, for their all-out support to the future tennis stars.”