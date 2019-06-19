Share:

Rawalpindi-PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif has visited the residence of party’s stalwart Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday.

Ex-Chairman Metro Bus Authority Muhammad Hanif Abbasi along with former MPs Raja Javed Ikhlas, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Zia Ullah Shah and local leaders Rahat Masood Qadoosi received Mian Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival. Former chief minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Muhammad Hanif Abbasi over his release from the jail. He said that Muhammad Hanif Abbasi is a true supporter of PML-N. “Abbasi stands by the party in the time of need,” said Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

The law enforcement agencies had made tight security arrangements on arrival of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif at the residence of Abbasi.

The Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court Rawalpindi awarded life imprisonment to Muhammad Hanif Abbasi in Ephedrine quota case. However, Lahore High Court suspended life jail term of the stalwart of PML-N.