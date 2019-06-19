Share:

HAFIZABAD- A girl was gunned down by her brother in the name of honour here in Mohallah Qaidabad and fled the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused and shifted the dead body to the morgue for legal formalities.

According to police source, the accused brother identified as Waqar Hassan, son of Aman Ullah had suspected the character of his younger sister Maria Bibi and he often advised her to mend her ways but she lent deaf ear to his advice. Following an altercation over the issue, the accused got enraged and allegedly shot at and fatally injured her. She was rushed to the DHQ Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.