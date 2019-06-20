Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser yesterday night issued production orders of PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N MNA Saad Rafique, directing the concerned authorities to bring them in parliament for attending the budget session.

Both Zardari and Saad are under custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The joint opposition has been requesting to the NA speaker last week to issue production orders of four arrested MNAs including Zardari, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

Sources said both the arrested Zardari and Saad will attend the budget proceedings and participate in the budget debate.

Opposition parties, the sources said, may once again remind the national assembly speaker today for issuing production order for the arrested MNAs from North Waziristan.