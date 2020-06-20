Share:

Islamabad - The Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court judge­ment in Justice Faiz Isa Case and termed it as a proof of incompetency of the federal government.

In his statement over the SC judgment, Maulana Fazl said the presidential refer­ence against the Supreme Court judge was nothing more than bad intentions and government had bad­ly failed once again.

He said the reference had wasted precious time of the respectable judges and the whole na­tion. The respected judge and his family had also faced many prolonged hurdles and issues due to this reference, he added.