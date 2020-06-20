Islamabad - The Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement in Justice Faiz Isa Case and termed it as a proof of incompetency of the federal government.
In his statement over the SC judgment, Maulana Fazl said the presidential reference against the Supreme Court judge was nothing more than bad intentions and government had badly failed once again.
He said the reference had wasted precious time of the respectable judges and the whole nation. The respected judge and his family had also faced many prolonged hurdles and issues due to this reference, he added.