KARACHI/Hyderabad -Lawmakers belonging to PTI - Sindh and GDA, registering their deep concern about deterioration in law and order situation in the province here on Friday, urged authorities to realise their responsibilities towards public security.

MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman regretting loss of precious lives and injuries caused to people during homemade bombs in two separate incidents at Karachi and Ghotki early in the day, said this reflected poorly upon the capacities of the provincial administration.

“Police department must not be used as private security force for a few selected,” he said, adding that this had encouraged anti-social as well as criminal elements to threaten peace at the expense of unassuming citizens. Ghumman suggested that powers initially entrusted upon Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) must be restored and that concerned quarters must take immediate notice of the emerging situation directly linked to safety of the people.

General Secretary, PTI-Karachi, Saeed Afridi sought steps to beef-up security arrangements in Karachi as well as in other parts of the province.

Later the PTI leader along with other party workers including Raja Azhar and Riaz Haider visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to inquire upon the status of injured.

They registered their reservations about the medical facilities available for victims of the attack in particular and other patients in general.

Afridi reiterated that his party and the workers will not allow any group to recreate the reign of terror nor anyone will be able to take law and order into their hand. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad’s President Imran Qureshi condemned the attacks on the Rangers in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana.

Qureshi said in a statement issued here on Friday that under a conspiracy terrorist attacks were being orchestrated in Sindh.

He said the enemies of Pakistan which did not wish to see peace in the country were likely behind the attacks. “However, such cowardly attacks can’t frighten the nation or the armed forces,” he said.

He also condemned the attack outside the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme in Karachi in which one of the poor beneficiaries of the cash grant was killed and others were injured.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ashraf Qureshi vehemently condemning the attack on Ehsaas Cash Centre said that the attack was an attempt to spread fear and panic.

He said that the incidents of terrorism in Ghotki, Larkana and Karachi were condemned, according to a news release here on Friday.

Ashraf Qureshi said that terrorists wanted to destroy the peace of the country by such cowardly attempts.

He demanded of the provincial government to arrest culpritsinvolved in the incidents immediately.

He also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in attacks and prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons.

Separately, the Grand Democratic Alliance’s General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo has condemned the terrorist attack on the Rangers personnel in Ghotki, Karachi and Larkana which left 4 killed.

In a statement issued here on Friday Palijo said the apparently coordinated attacks smacked of a conspiracy to sabotage peace in Sindh. “The peace in Pakistan is not being tolerated by the neighbouring country,” he said referring to India.

He expressed hope that the law enforcement agencies would soon arrest the attackers and exposed them before the people.

He expressed condolence with the families of the martyred soldiers and citizens and prayed for swift recovery of the injured.