Share:

ISLAMABAD - She was shot down by a terrorist gunman because she was an activist. After all this, she survived and became the ‘most prominent teenager’.

Malala received her further education in philosophy, politics and economics at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford. She couldn’t hold her excitement and she wrote on social media, “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she added.