ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has announced eight-member committee for the betterment of football in Pakistan.

The committee meeting will be held today (Wednesday) at 4pm at Parliament House. M Sadiq Sanjrani is the chairman of the committee while Shibali Faraz, Senator M Ali Saif, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Ahmed Khan, Asad Ashraf, Mirza Afridi and PFF President Engineer Syed Ashfaq Hussian Shah are the members.

Talking to the journalists, Sanjrani said: “The main aim of forming the committee is to give football its due right in Pakistan. Senate Secretariat has also issued the notification of the committee. We want to provide great opportunities to football talent in Pakistan.”

PFF chief Ashfaq Shah and other officials look optimistic about the future of football in Pakistan. “The formulation of committee will help in promoting and developing football at grassroots level. We are about to organise inter-club tournament, in which around 300 clubs from across the country will take part. The final dates will be announced after PFF Congress meeting on March 26.”