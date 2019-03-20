Share:

BEIJING: China yesterday said it was committed to the territorial integrity of Pakistan and wanted to take the ties to new heights.

In meetings with Chinese top leaders, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is on an official visit here, assured Beijing that Pakistan kept ties with China as the first priority. In the first meeting, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan hoped that the two countries would deepen all-round cooperation.

"China and Pakistan are good neighbors, and the friendly relationship between the two countries has stood the test of times and the changing international situation," said Wang Qishan, adding that leaders of the two countries frequently met in recent years and the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has yielded continuous progress.

He said establishing good-neighborly and friendly relations and creating a good surrounding environment on the basis of mutual understanding and mutual trust is an important condition for a country to achieve peaceful development.

Furthermore, he said China supports Pakistan in seizing opportunities and tackling challenges, and properly handling relations with its neighbors, to achieve stable development. Wang Qishan expressed the hope that the two countries would continue to deepen all-around cooperation, and promote the progress of important projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Foreign minister Qureshi said Pakistan appreciates China's constructive role in moderating tensions between India and Pakistan. He said Pakistan stands ready to enhance cooperation with China in various fields and push the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new level.

Reaffirming the time-tested and all weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, the Vice President expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral ties since the visit of the Prime Minister to China in November last year.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Vice President for China's steadfast support to Pakistan. He briefed Vice President on the recent developments in the region and thanked China for playing an important role in easing of tensions. Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the Vice President on progress in development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Both sides agreed that smooth implementation of CPEC will greatly contribute to socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He also conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Vice President Wang Qishan. He said Prime Minister of Pakistan is looking forward to visit them next month to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held strategic talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. Both sides discussed different issues of bilateral concern with specific focus on law and order situation in the region. They also exchanged views on Afghan peace and reconciliation process and agreed to continue their joint efforts for restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said China has made commendable efforts for deescalating tension and restoring peace in the region. He said, “We are thankful to the government and people of China for standing by Pakistan in critical situation.”

He added Pakistan wanted peace and stability in the region. For his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister said Pakistan had made commendable efforts to ease tension and establish peace in the region.

Meanwhile, speaking to Minister International Department for Communist Party of China Song Tao in Beijing, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized on further strengthening of ties between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Communist Party of China.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said party level exchanges to enhance bilateral relations. He said all the political parties of Pakistan are on the same page regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The two sides agreed to enhance party level exchanges in future.