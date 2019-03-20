Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his happiness on Thar Coal Power Plant becoming functional and has felicitated the entire nation over the mega achievement.

In his message issued here, the PPP chairman said that one of the many dreams of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto has come true as 330 megawatts of electricity generated from coal has been added to the national grid. “What the PPP-led Sindh government had promised is now a reality,” he said.

He said that all those engineers and workers, who worked round the clock for making this dream come true, are real heroes of the entire nation.

He also lauded that the Sindh chief minister and his team also deserve due applause in this regard.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Sindh province is passing through a serious monetary crisis after “the selected Prime Minister” had cut share of the province’s funds to the tune of Rs120 billion due to which problems are rising and Sindh government is facing difficulties to carry on Thar Coal’s other development projects. “The federal government has added serious hurdles towards the completion of certain projects in Sindh,” he alleged.

The PPP chairman said that despite economic restraints, generation of electricity from coal-based power plant in Thar is a marvellous job the provincial government has made possible.