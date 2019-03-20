Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kingdom of Bahrain on Tuesday agreed to further enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

This was agreed during a meeting between Commander National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Muhammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual, professional interest and overall regional security situation were also discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.

COMMANDER CALLS ON PM

Commander National Guards of Bahrain, Lieutenant-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, issues of mutual interest including regional situation were discussed, according to a press release.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan values its fraternal ties with Bahrain and has an abiding interest in further augmenting these ties in all spheres.

He also expressed satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of defence.

Lt. General Al Khalifa extended invitation on behalf of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Khalifa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to visit Bahrain.

The Prime Minister accepted the invitation and reciprocated by extending invitation to the Prime Minister of Bahrain to visit Pakistan.

Meanwhile, ISPR has released promo of a new national song titled "Voice of Stars.....Pakistan Zindabad" on Tuesday.

The song has been released in view of upcoming Pakistan Day falling on 23rd of this month.

The song contains voices of prominent showbiz personalities, particularly eminent singer Naheed Akhtar.