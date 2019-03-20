Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has rejected contempt of court plea against former interior minister and PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal .

Contempt of court plea against Ahsan Iqbal came up before LHC for hearing.

Azhar Siddique advocate took the plea during the hearing of the case that decision for construction of the dam is the decision of 5-member bench of supreme court.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Mian Saqib Nisar spent billion of rupees on a publicity campaign.

The court remarked “ Ahsan Iqbal is a worker of a political party and what will he do if he does not do politics.

The court rejected the contempt of court petition against Ahsan Iqbal .