Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari are appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake accounts case.

According to sources, Bilawal and Zardari have been separated at the NAB headquarters will be questioned by two investigation teams comprising 16 officers led by DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi.

Bilawal Bhutto will be questioned by five officers, while 11 officers will question Asif Ali Zardari. If the need arises both Bilawal and Zardari can be questioned at the same time.

A questionnaire will also be issued to Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari.

Upon arriving at the headquarters, Asif Ali Zardari’s vehicle was allowed to enter the premises as he is the former president, while the Bilawal’s vehicle was stopped at the gate. NAB officials wanted Bilawal to walk inside but he refused. Later, the PPP chairman’s vehicle was allowed to enter the premises.

PPP workers from across the country have reached the federal capital to express solidarity with the party chairman. A large number of PPP workers are present outside the NAB headquarters, while several others have been arrested by the police.

NAB has summoned Bilawal and Zardari in Park Lane Estate probe.

Prior to Bilawal arriving at NAB, his sister Bakhtawar tweeted that this was third generation of her family being put on trail for fake cases. She added that there was no difference between this government and that of Zia-ul-Haq.

Last week, a banking court in Karachi had ordered the transfer of the case to Islamabad and summoned Zardari and Bilawal on March 20.

On Tuesday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted a 10-day protective bail to Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur but rejected their request to issue a stay order against a banking court's decision allowing NAB to transfer the fake bank accounts case to Rawalpindi.

Turning down Zardari’s request to issue a stay order against the banking court’s ruling, the SHC bench issued notices to the NAB prosecutor and director general of NAB Karachi office summoning a response from them within a week. The court further said a decision on the matter will be taken after listening to all parties in the case.