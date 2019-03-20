Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed has praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for successfully hosting the PSL-4 and vowed to come again to play more matches in the PSL-5.

Talking to The Nation, Fawad Ahmed, who represented Quetta Gladiators in PSL-4, said: “For me, future of Pakistan cricket is very bright. The PSL is already a massive league and every player wants to be part of it. I am looking forward to come again and play more matches in the PSL next year,” he added.

The Quetta Gladiator player said: “I remained unlucky to represent my team in the final as I broke my jaw and lost my teeth. It badly hurt me and I am taking pain killers to get some relief. Being a professional cricketer, one must have to face such difficulties and hard times.

“I must give credit to PCB, government, security agencies and all the people, who were involved in making the PSL-4 a mega success in Karachi. The successful conduct of the PSL-4 has given a clear message to international community, players and ICC that Pakistan is a safe country and can host all kinds of sporting events,” he added.

He said he thinks that hosting the entire PSL-5 in Pakistan won’t serve the purpose. “It is very easy to secure an area, but it is difficult to provide security at a larger scale and it can also land some sort of trouble. As the PCB hosted 8 matches in Karachi this year, I think next year, they should conduct more matches in Lahore, Multan and Karachi or any other city within measured distance and gradually expand the matches to other major cities as well.”

Fawad said that the PSL has given Pakistan so many talented stars like Shadab, Hasnain, Musa and Umer Khan. “Pakistan is fortunate to have such young and talented players. The PCB must ensure Umer remain in safe hands and serve Pakistan cricket in the years to come. Obviously, it was my first PSL in Pakistan and it was a massive occasion to play in front of such passionate and charged crowd.

“The PSL is a huge success and the real beauty of PSL-4 was hosting it in the city of lights. The foreign players are really grateful to Karachi people for giving us great honour and respect. I am glad with my performances for Gladiators. If I were not injured, I could have taken more wickets. But anyhow, we have won the title and it is quite satisfactory for me and the teammates.”

To a query regarding Watson’s impact in the Gladiators dressing room, Fawad said: “Off course, Watson is a proven stuff and his presence was a great factor. The presence of Watson was a great blessing for the team, and he always performed and delivered, when the team needed him the most.”

When asked whether he feels that he was not provided opportunity to play for his home nation Pakistan, he replied: “I never regret, as in almost every cricket-playing country, a number of players didn’t get chance to represent their country of birth. I am happy that I play for Australia and I always want to help Australian team scale down new heights.

“The crowd turned up in huge number to witness the PSL matches, which is more than enough to convince the ICC and other boards to rethink their plans towards Pakistan and allow international matches in this beautiful country,” Fawad concluded.