ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has requested distract administration of federal capital to make necessary security arrangements for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari on their appearance before CIT in fake accounts case today. According to a letter written by the Bureau, the chief commissioner and inspector general police Islamabad has been urged for security of both the PPP leaders.

Zardari and Bilalwal will appear before the CIT today in connection with investigation regarding fake bank accounts scam.

PPP senior leader and former Senate chief Syed Nayyar Bukhari has confirmed that Bilawal and Asif Zardari will appear before the CIT today and will record their statements.

The local leadership has advised the PPP workers of twin cities to reach outside NAB Rawalpindi office on hearing in NAB. Last week, NAB Rawalpindi had issued summons of Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari for recording their statements in fake accounts case on March 20.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari has decided to appear before the NAB for questioning in the Park Lane Estate case.

Sources said the PPP chairman will appear before the NAB along with his team of lawyers and senior party leaders. However, the workers of the party have been asked to reach Islamabad to show their solidarity with the chairman. The NAB team has prepared a questionnaire comprising 24 questions for the probe from PPP leaders.

On the other hand, a consultative meeting of the PPP leaders has been summoned at the Zardari House in Karachi to discuss prevailing situation.

ZARDARI CHALLENGES NAB CALL-UP NOTICE IN SHC

Former president Asif Zardari yesterday challenged a call-up notice issued to him and PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari by the NAB in connection with Park Lane Estate case. A high court bench is likely to take up the petition filed by the PPP leader later today.

NAB had earlier on March 16 summoned the father-son duo to appear on March 20 for questioning with regard to an inquiry against them in wake of allegations that Park Lane Estate Company (Pvt) Ltd was behind the illegal transfer of forest land to the firm in collusion with government officials.

According to a NAB spokesperson, Zardari and Bilwal have a stake of 25 percent in Park Lane Estate Company a Karachi based real estate firm. Zardari, in his petition, pleaded to the high court to set aside the NAB call-up notice, contending that the corruption watchdog had no mandate to interfere in a matter involving two private firms.

The petitioner requested the bench to restrain NAB from arresting him in the case. It is pertinent to mention here that a banking court in Karachi last week transferred a money laundering case against the PPP leader and his sister Faryal Talpur to Islamabad on an application of the bureau.