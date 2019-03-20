Share:

SIALKOT - A young industrial worker was allegedly raped by a gang of three men in the city’s Pull Aik area five days ago.

The accused, who work at a surgical factory, promised the woman to help her get her salaries of the last seven months and took her to an undisclosed location. According to the FIR, the incident took place on March 15. The FIR says the young woman was working as an export manager at a surgical instruments manufacturing factory owned by Muhammad Younas in Sialkot.

The victim said she was not paid her salary for several months by the factory owner due to unknown reasons. She said she was the sole breadwinner for her family and she was facing some financial difficulties and finding it difficult to run her house.

The complainant said her male colleagues Nigah Hussain, Zafar and Bhatti were aware of her situation and had assured her to get her salaries paid at the earliest.

On the day of the incident, she said, she went to the factory to meet factory owner Muhammad Younas and request him to pay her salaries. She said the owner was not present at the factory and accused Zafar, Nigah and Bhatti took her to a place away from the factory, gang raped her at gunpoint and fled, leaving her there in a critical condition. Police said her medical report has confirmed her gang rape.

Naikapura police have registered this gang-rape case against the accused, with no arrest. Local police officials said that police teams were raiding various places to ensure early arrest of the accused.

The victim and her family have expressed concerns over the police inaction in this case. Her family has urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Punjab Police Amjad Javaid Saleemi and Sialkot DPO Ameer Abdullah Niaz to dispense her justice and ensuring early arrest of the accused. WWW