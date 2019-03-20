Share:

PPP has filed an application seeking registration of the case against railway minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

A PPP worker Muhammad Yasin has filed this application in Muzaffarabad police station at Multan.

The applicant has taken the plea in the application that Sheikh Rashid has hurled life threats at Bilawal Bhutto Therefore, Sheikh Rasheed should be arrested and investigated on this count. He further said that out leaders Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto were also given life threats.

PPP has also announced to register a case against Sheikh Rasheed today in Rawalpindi.

PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor has said we did not give reply to foul language of Sheikh Rasheed but now we will give a forceful reply. We cannot ignore life threat to Bilawal Bhutto.

The intention of government particularly Imran Khan is also included in this threat and if government intention is not this then it should expel Sheikh Rasheed from the cabinet and take action against him, he demanded.