Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the National Accountability Bureau was created for political engineering and that it was his party's fault that it did not change NAB's "black law" during its tenure in government.

While speaking to reporters and party workers following his appearance before the NAB in the long-running fake bank accounts case, Bilawal said NAB was created for political engineering and to steal the PPP's mandate.

“It was our fault, our weakness that we did not change this [NAB] black law during our tenure in government,” he lamented, adding that his party will continue to raise its voice against NAB's "black law."

"The case for which I was summoned, I became a shareholder of that company when I was younger than one year old. These people are starting my accountability from that age."

Bilawal added that his party workers would get notices after making speeches in the National Assembly but this did not scare them.

“We will continue to raise our voices against outlawed organisations. We will continue to demand the resignation of those three federal cabinet ministers who are associated with banned outfits," he reiterated.