KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SCH) Tuesday rejected Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s petitions seeking a stay order against transfer of money laundering case to Islamabad.

The highest court of the province remarked that the apex court had already ordered to shift the case to Islamabad.

Farooq H. Naik, the petitioners’ counsel, argued that the case did not come under the NAB act and the Supreme Court had only directed to forward 16 NAB references to Islamabad. He requested the court to nullify the banking court’s decision to transfer the money laundering case.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmad Ali M Sheikh inquired about nature of the petition from Farooq H. Naik. “Have you requested to review the SC verdict?” the SHC chief justice asked.

The court summoned reply from NAB DG and persecutor in one week. Farooq H. Naik said in an informal talk that the next hearing will be conducted on March 26 and hoped that the final verdict will be announced soon.

ZARDARI, TALPUR GET PROTECTIVE BAIL

The Sindh High Court (SHC) yesterday granted 10-day protective bail to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case.

The bail was granted against surety bonds worth Rs1 million and both leaders were directed to contact respective courts within 10 days. Farooq H. Naik represented PPP leaders in the SHC.

Party workers raised slogans upon arrival of Asif Zardari at the Sindh High Court but were reprimanded by the co-chairman.