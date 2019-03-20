Share:

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has criticised the government for not allowing family members to meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the PML-N President termed the move of allowing meeting only on Thursday a tyranny and big injustice to a worried mother, brother and daughter. He said that prior to that family was meeting Nawaz Sharif 2-3 times in a week that was helping getting updates about his (Nawaz’s) health. “Despite repeated requests I have not been allowed to enquire after health of Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Minister for Information Samsam Bokhari said that the government has not barred any family member from visiting the jail for meeting. As per the Jail Manual, he said, family members could meet inmate on every Thursday.