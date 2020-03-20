Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 7,257 fine tickets to roadusers for using mobile phone while driving and 2,907 other motorists for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman has said. He said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last two months, the police spokesman said, action was taken against 2,907 motorists for not fastening seat belt and 7,257 motorists for using mobile phone while driving. SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.