SHEIKHUPURA-Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain has said that objective of the PTI and the PPP politics is to deceive the masses, hinder the progress and prosperity and promote the politics of sit-ins and chaos.

"Both the parties have launched malicious campaign against Nawaz Sharif and are only united to enter the corridors of power," the federal minister claimed while addressing big public gatherings and a reception hosted in his honour here at Baraq Poly, Momenpura, Chak Pawar Mughlan and Burj Anari.

MPA Pir Ashraf Rasul, candidate for PP-138 Mian Abdul Rauf, MC Chairman Kot Abdul Malik Mehr Ilyas Sial, District organiser Chaudhry Mahmood Akhtar Goraya, Media Coordinator Nadeem Goraya, PML-N leader Haji Abdul Hameed Rehmani, MC Chairman Sharaqpur Sharif, Mian Imran Ashraf Yaqumiya, Malik Naveed Mehmood Chohan, Haji Muzaffar Chattha, Fiaz Hussain Bhatti, Haji Tufail Safi and Nawaz Bhatti also addressed the public meetings.

He claimed that Niazi and Zardari collectively can not hinder the path of PML-N.

He said that in the upcoming general elections of 2018 the masses would vote the PML-N which has abolished darkness and terrorism and brought peace to the country. "The PML-N government has put the country on the path to progress and prosperity," he claimed, adding that mega developmental projects executed during past fours stand testimony to the vision and hard work of the government.

On the occasion, leaders belonging to different communities along with their hundreds of supporters announced their unconditional support for Rana Tanvir.