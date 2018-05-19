Share:

JHELUM: -Three persons were gunned down when unidentified assailants attacked a vehicle here on Saturday. According to police sources, unidentified assailants attacked a vehicle in Bilal Town area. As result, three persons including driver of the vehicle and a servant died on the spot. The police suspected the incident might be the result of personal hostility. The police, however, shifted the dead bodies to civil hospital for post-mortem and launched further investigation.